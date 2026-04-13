TVS Motor Company has introduced the Apache RTX 300, a motorcycle that integrates several unique and amazing technological features. The vehicle is equipped with an automated lighting system that triggers headlights based on ambient light conditions, such as entering a basement or at dusk. Complementing this is an auto-dark mode shift for the instrument cluster, which toggles the display theme to maintain visibility. The RTX 300 also features a real-time Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with high and low-pressure alerts, a rarity for motorcycles priced under ₹2.5 lakh. Connectivity and customisation are central to the hardware; the bike offers smartphone mirroring and a customisable home screen, allowing riders to select specific widgets. Furthermore, the system includes digital document storage for certificates such as the RC and DL. For performance management, the bike comes standard with cruise control and four distinct riding modes; Urban, Rain, Tour, and Rally, which can be toggled during operation. What is your favorite feature of the Apache RTX 300? Tell us in the comments, share this with all your motorhead friends and follow Business Today TV for more!