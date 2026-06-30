100% Road Tax Waiver For Clean Vehicles! Centre's Big Push For EVs & Green Transport

The Centre is accelerating its clean mobility push under the Parivartan Programme, with Delhi and Haryana approving a 100% road tax waiver for new trucks and buses running on cleaner fuels. Chetan Bhutani explains that Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to join the initiative soon, expanding the benefit across the NCR region. The government aims to implement the measure within the next 15 days while creating a faster approval mechanism with banks and local administrations. The move is expected to encourage faster replacement of older vehicles and boost the adoption of cleaner commercial transport.