Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
drive today
100% Road Tax Waiver For Clean Vehicles! Centre's Big Push For EVs & Green Transport

100% Road Tax Waiver For Clean Vehicles! Centre's Big Push For EVs & Green Transport

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 30, 2026, 5:07 PM IST

The Centre is accelerating its clean mobility push under the Parivartan Programme, with Delhi and Haryana approving a 100% road tax waiver for new trucks and buses running on cleaner fuels. Chetan Bhutani explains that Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to join the initiative soon, expanding the benefit across the NCR region. The government aims to implement the measure within the next 15 days while creating a faster approval mechanism with banks and local administrations. The move is expected to encourage faster replacement of older vehicles and boost the adoption of cleaner commercial transport.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended