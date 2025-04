Speaking with Astha Oriel of Business Today, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen India says that the company has abided by rules and regulations of every country and has done the same in India. The company has been embroiled in a controversy of $1.4 billion tax evasion. Gupta said that India is a very important market for Volkswagen. The company is also looking to apply for new EV policy but awaiting clarification from the government.