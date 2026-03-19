Audi India Sees No War Impact On Supply Chain | Localisation Push Continues | Currency Watch On

German automaker Audi expects India’s luxury car market to grow by about 5–7% in 2026, even as the entry-level segment faces pressure from rising prices, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director at Audi India said. The company, which on Tuesday launched the SQ8 luxury SUV at an introductory price of ₹1.78 crore to strengthen its presence in the ₹75 lakh-plus segment, is also working on a new electrification strategy focused on “right-priced, right-sized models” to boost EV adoption in the entry luxury space. Despite the growth outlook, India’s luxury car market remains relatively small within the broader passenger vehicle industry, with annual volumes estimated at around 50,000 units.