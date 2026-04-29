BYD Profit Plunges 55%: China’s EV Giant Faces Biggest Slowdown In 6 Years

China’s EV powerhouse BYD has reported its steepest quarterly profit decline in six years, with first-quarter net profit plunging 55.4% year-on-year as domestic sales weaken and competition intensifies. Once dominating China’s affordable EV segment, BYD is now under pressure from rivals like Geely and Leapmotor, while reduced subsidies and slower home-market demand are adding to the pain. Revenue also fell for the third consecutive quarter, signaling a broader challenge for the world’s top EV seller. In this video, we break down why BYD’s China sales are faltering, how shrinking domestic demand is impacting profitability, and why the company is aggressively shifting focus overseas. From exports and premium SUV launches to ultra-fast charging innovation, here’s how BYD plans to fight back against Tesla, local competitors, and changing market dynamics. Watch the full analysis of BYD’s biggest financial setback and what it means for the global EV industry.