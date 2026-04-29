China’s Chery Targets Europe With Toyota Quality And Tesla Innovation

China's largest car exporter, Chery, is expanding its presence in Europe and other global markets by adopting a dual strategy inspired by Toyota and Tesla. The automaker is focusing on high standards of quality and service while prioritizing innovatiaChina’s largest car exporter, Chery, is accelerating its global expansion with a bold “Double-T Strategy” inspired by two automotive giants: Toyota and Tesla. Chairman Yin Tongyu says Chery aims to combine Toyota’s world-class quality, reliability, and customer service with Tesla’s cutting-edge innovation, EV technology, and youth appeal. After selling 2.8 million vehicles in 2025, Chery is now pushing aggressively into Europe, expanding in Spain, exploring local manufacturing partnerships, and tailoring compact car models for European consumers. Alongside rivals BYD and Geely, Chery is reshaping the global auto industry by offering advanced electric vehicles at highly competitive prices. With brands like Omoda and Jaecoo gaining momentum, Chery’s rise signals a major shift in global automotive power. In this video, we break down Chery’s strategy, European ambitions, EV disruption, and why traditional automakers are watching closely. Watch how China’s car giant is blending Toyota’s discipline with Tesla’s disruptive edge.on to meet low-carbon policies and appeal to younger consumers. Alongside Chinese competitors like BYD and Geely, Chery is disrupting the global automotive industry by producing advanced electric vehicles at highly competitive prices. Industry data indicates Chery sold two point eight million cars in twenty twenty-five, marking an eight percent increase from the previous year. To support its European expansion, the company is considering increasing production capacity in Spain, where it operates a joint venture, and exploring shared manufacturing opportunities with European car makers. Additionally, Chery is developing compact models tailored to European preferences. Following the launch of new international brands Omoda and Jaecoo, the company has already seen strong sales performance, with the Jaecoo seven SUV becoming a top-selling car in Britain.