Citroën Basalt X SUV Unveiled: AI ‘Cara’ Voice Assistant Debuts In India

At the launch of Citroën’s Basalt X, Stellantis India’s MD & CEO Shailesh Hazela talks to Riddhima Bhatnagar of Business today as he outlined how the company is positioning the new SUV to capture one of the fastest-growing segments in the Indian auto market. Targeted at young individuals, couples, and families seeking an “accessible yet aspirational” vehicle, the Basalt X stands out with advanced features and strong localization.

A highlight of the SUV is Cara, an in-car AI-based voice assistant, introduced first in India, designed to enhance the driving experience for tech-savvy customers. Along with design accolades, the Basalt X features refreshed interiors and conveniences such as push-start, passive entry, and intelligent controls, reflecting Stellantis’ effort to blend global quality with India-specific innovation.

Hazela emphasized that pricing has been carefully aligned with costs, aided by 95%+ localization. This approach not only makes the vehicle competitive but also sustains margins while ensuring accessibility. On exports, Basalt X is already being shipped to ASEAN and African markets, with expansion planned to Egypt and other right-hand-drive countries.

Discussing EVs, he also reiterated Stellantis’ early entry into India’s electric space and confirmed that more global EV models will be brought in when market readiness improves. On global disruptions such as US tariffs and China’s rare earth supply challenges, he stressed that India’s growing self-sufficiency and engineering depth insulate Stellantis’ supply chains.

With Basalt X, Stellantis is betting on India not just as a key market but also as a strategic export hub for its global ambitions.