Driving India's First E85 Flex Fuel WagonR: Real-World Experience & Mileage Review

India's ethanol mobility journey is entering a new phase with the country's first E85 flex-fuel Maruti Suzuki WagonR. Chetan Bhutani, Business Today, takes you behind the wheel to test how the car performs in real driving conditions, whether there is any difference in power or driving experience, and what it means for fuel efficiency. The report also explains how higher ethanol blends can help reduce India's dependence on crude oil imports while supporting cleaner and more sustainable transportation. Watch this exclusive first drive of the E85 WagonR and discover what this new fuel technology could mean for India's automotive future.