Government Should Continue To Support EV Sector | Sulajja Firodia Motwani | Kinetic Green

Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 18, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 18, 2025, 6:28 PM IST

Kinetic Green, a two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicle manufacturer, is aiming to build a one billion electric vehicle business by 2030, according to Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO of Kinetic Green.  On Thursday, Kinetic Green unveiled electric luxury and lifestyle golf carts through its joint venture with Tonino Lamborghini SpA, fuelling its global ambition. Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd has partnered with Italy's Tonino Lamborghini SpA to launch golf and lifestyle carts designed for global markets. Kinetic Green holds a 70% stake in the Kinetic Green Tonino Lamborghini joint venture; the remaining 30% is owned by Tonino Lamborghini.

