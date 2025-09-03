Business Today
GST Reform To Drive Car Market Revival, Says Maruti Suzuki MD Hisashi Takeuchi

Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2025, 9:33 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India’s MD & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, speaks exclusively to Business Today TV’s Chetan Bhutani on the company’s plans in the mid-size SUV segment, expansion of Arena and Nexa touchpoints, and the outlook for the passenger vehicle market. Takeuchi says the government’s GST reform is set to boost demand, and expects a strong market revival in H2. He also shares why Maruti does not see cannibalisation between Grand Vitara and its new mid-SUV, despite intense competition with over 20 rivals in the space.

TAGS:
