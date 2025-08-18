Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
drive today
Have Put Multiple Mitigation Measures To Tackle Rare Earth Magnet Issue | Mahindra's Rajesh

Have Put Multiple Mitigation Measures To Tackle Rare Earth Magnet Issue | Mahindra's Rajesh

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 18, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2025, 5:45 PM IST

Mahindra’s Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director (Auto & Farm), spoke exclusively to BTTV’s Chetan Bhutani at the launch of the company’s new concept vehicles. On the government’s ethanol-blended fuel programme, Jejurikar said there was no cause for concern: “To the best of my knowledge, E20 doesn’t harm a vehicle… we don’t have any data that it is harming the car.” Addressing supply chain worries around critical minerals, he dismissed any immediate threat. “Rare earth magnets have never troubled us. We are well covered for Q2 and Q3, and even a couple of components for Q4 are secured. We have put in place multiple mitigation plans and not faced any disruption,” he explained. Jejurikar also spoke about Mahindra’s investment roadmap. He highlighted that the company has earmarked ₹27,000 crore for FY25–FY27, with a sharp focus on balancing traditional and future mobility: around ₹8,000 crore for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and ₹12,000 crore for electric vehicles (EVs). The rest is directed towards scaling technologies, capacity, and product development to strengthen Mahindra’s competitive edge in domestic and global markets.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended