Have Put Multiple Mitigation Measures To Tackle Rare Earth Magnet Issue | Mahindra's Rajesh

Mahindra’s Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director (Auto & Farm), spoke exclusively to BTTV’s Chetan Bhutani at the launch of the company’s new concept vehicles. On the government’s ethanol-blended fuel programme, Jejurikar said there was no cause for concern: “To the best of my knowledge, E20 doesn’t harm a vehicle… we don’t have any data that it is harming the car.” Addressing supply chain worries around critical minerals, he dismissed any immediate threat. “Rare earth magnets have never troubled us. We are well covered for Q2 and Q3, and even a couple of components for Q4 are secured. We have put in place multiple mitigation plans and not faced any disruption,” he explained. Jejurikar also spoke about Mahindra’s investment roadmap. He highlighted that the company has earmarked ₹27,000 crore for FY25–FY27, with a sharp focus on balancing traditional and future mobility: around ₹8,000 crore for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and ₹12,000 crore for electric vehicles (EVs). The rest is directed towards scaling technologies, capacity, and product development to strengthen Mahindra’s competitive edge in domestic and global markets.