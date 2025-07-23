Honda Turns 25 | New CB125 Hornet & Shine 100 DX Launched | Fastest 125cc Bike In India!

Honda marks its 25th anniversary in India with the launch of two new motorcycles — the CB125 Hornet and the Shine 100 DX. The CB125 Hornet is being touted as the fastest 125cc bike in India, accelerating from 0 to 60 km/h in just 5.4 seconds. Designed for Gen-Z riders, it comes packed with premium features including golden USD forks, all-LED lighting, a 4.2-inch TFT display with USB Type-C charging, and Bluetooth connectivity through the Honda RoadSync app. Riders can access navigation, calls, SMS, and music hands-free, with smart handlebar switches to keep distractions minimal. Powered by a 123.94 cc engine, the Hornet delivers 11.2 Nm torque and comes with a 5-speed gearbox and single-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

Meanwhile, the Shine 100 DX is built for everyday riders, boasting a reliable 98.98 cc engine, 17-inch tubeless tyres, drum brakes with CBS, and Honda’s eSP technology for smoother acceleration and improved mileage. It’s tailored for Indian roads and daily commutes. Pricing details for both bikes are yet to be revealed, but bookings will officially open from 1st August.