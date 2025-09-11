Business Today
Hyundai’s Tarun Garg On GST Boost, Bookings Surge & EV Opportunities | Auto Market Outlook

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 11, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 11, 2025, 9:32 PM IST

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India, told Business Today that bookings have surged significantly in recent days, aided by the recent GST cuts which are expected to give a strong push to the economy. He said the GST benefits have been passed on to customers, resulting in higher showroom footfall. Garg highlighted that Hyundai’s Pune plant will add 1.74 lakh units to the existing 8.24 lakh capacity, further strengthening production. He added that the company remains extremely bullish on the Indian market, with exports rising 12.5% during April–August. According to him, the GST reset has come at the right time, and Hyundai also sees major opportunities in powertrains and electric vehicles.

