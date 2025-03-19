India May Soon Enter The Top Five: Mercedes Benz Maybach Head

Mercedes-Benz has launched the Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in India, with the brand expecting the country to enter its top five global markets soon, said Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes-Maybach, in an exclusive interview with Business Today TV’s Karishma Asoodani. He added that India is already among Maybach’s top 10 markets, with rising demand. Lescow also discussed the brand’s expansion plans, including new luxury stores, and shared insights on global economic trends, tariffs, and their impact on the ultra-luxury automobile sector.