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India Should Back EVs Over Ethanol For Energy Security: ICCT CEO

India Should Back EVs Over Ethanol For Energy Security: ICCT CEO

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 23, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 23, 2026, 12:20 PM IST

Electric vehicles not ethanol are India’s best bet to cut oil dependence, says Rachel Muncrief, CEO of the International Council on Clean Transportation. In an interview with Business Today, she explains why EVs are more efficient, cost-effective, and critical for energy security while also flagging trucks, buses, and battery supply chains as the next big focus areas. On India’s upcoming fuel efficiency norms, Muncrief said regulation should remain focused on tailpipe emissions, while EV adoption is better driven through incentives. “The recommendation is to stick to regulating the tailpipe, while using incentives to accelerate EV uptake” she said.

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