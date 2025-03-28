scorecardresearch
Inside Uber’s Hybrid Network | Autonomous Cars + Human Drivers | Uber's Sachin Kansal Exclusive

Business Today TV’s Chetan Bhutani had a unique opportunity to interview Uber’s Chief Product Officer, Sachin Kansal, while experiencing a driverless Uber ride firsthand in Austin, Texas. In this exclusive conversation, Kansal shares insights on Uber’s vision for a hybrid network, where autonomous vehicles and human drivers will coexist to meet growing demand. vtHe also discusses Uber’s partnerships with Waymo and Tesla, the challenges of scaling self-driving technology, and whether India is ready for autonomous vehicles. With regulatory hurdles, evolving technology, and the future of ride-sharing at stake, this interview dives deep into the next big revolution in mobility!

