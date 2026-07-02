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June Auto Sales Data: Winners And Looser | Top 2-Wheeler & 4-Wheeler Stocks To Buy

June Auto Sales Data: Winners And Looser | Top 2-Wheeler & 4-Wheeler Stocks To Buy

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 2, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 2, 2026, 2:52 PM IST

June auto sales highlighted strong growth for TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki, with EV sales witnessing a sharp jump. However, Aditya Shah, Founder of Hercules Advisors, believes investors should be cautious about chasing expensive EV OEMs despite the proposed Delhi EV policy. Instead, he prefers auto ancillary companies such as Sona BLW, Motherson, and Preco, which could benefit from rising electric vehicle adoption. Shah also remains bullish on Mahindra & Mahindra as his top passenger vehicle pick, citing its strong position across SUVs, EVs, and tractors. Watch the full discussion for his complete investment strategy.

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