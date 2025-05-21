Kia Carens Clavis 2025 Drive Review | New Design, Turbo Engine & ADAS Features!

BTTV’s Chetan Bhutani brings you an exclusive first look at the 2025 Kia Carens Clavis—a bold new facelift of the popular MPV. With refreshed styling featuring Kia’s Digital Tiger Face, updated LED lighting, sporty 17-inch alloys, and connected tail lamps, the Clavis makes a strong visual statement. Under the hood, it offers multiple engine options including a powerful 1.5L turbo-petrol and a refined diesel, paired with manual, iMT, and DCT transmissions. Inside, it boasts enhanced practicality with flexible boot space and is loaded with safety tech, including ADAS, 360-degree cameras, and six airbags. Designed to cater to the premium personal segment, the Carens Clavis positions itself as a feature-rich and stylish MPV—ready to make a mark in 2025.