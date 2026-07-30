Kia Syros EV First Drive Review | 526 KM Range, Premium Cabin | Better Than Tata Nexon EV?

Kia has officially entered one of India's most competitive EV segments with the all-new Syros EV. With a claimed 526 km range, 39-minute DC fast charging, 171 PS of power, and a premium feature-loaded cabin, the Syros EV promises to be much more than just another electric SUV. But the biggest talking point isn't just the specifications. Kia is also offering a Lifetime High-Voltage Battery Warranty, up to 80% assured buyback after three years, and a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option to reduce the upfront ownership cost.

In this Business Today TV first drive review, Chetan Bhutani takes a closer look at the Syros EV's exterior, interiors, features, driving experience, ride quality, technology, practicality and whether it has what it takes to challenge rivals like the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and MG Windsor EV.