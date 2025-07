Speaking with Business Today’s Astha Oriel, Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kinetic Group, spoke about the company’s foray into the electric two-wheeler market with the launch of Kinetic DX EV. A reincarnated version of Kinetic Honda DX, the company plans to sell 40,000 units in the next 12 months. The company is aiming to become the Top 3 electric two-wheeler manufacturer in the next three years, and aims for an 8-10% market share.