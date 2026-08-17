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Mahindra BE 6 Sport Teq Launched At ₹11.45 Lakh With BaaS | New Tech, Gemini AI & More

Mahindra BE 6 Sport Teq Launched At ₹11.45 Lakh With BaaS | New Tech, Gemini AI & More

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 17, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026, 5:25 PM IST

Mahindra has introduced the new BE 6 Sport Teq, bringing a major technology and design upgrade to its electric SUV lineup. The new series starts at ₹11.45 lakh with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), with the battery charged at ₹3.75 per km. In this detailed walkthrough, Chetan Bhutani takes you through the new BE 6 Sport Teq, covering its three-screen digital cockpit, new interiors, technology, TEQ Suites and key design changes. The Sport Teq also introduces TEQ_Talk powered by Google Gemini, while the Formula E Freedom Edition gets a race-inspired cockpit and design. Mahindra has also confirmed that several of these new software features will be rolled out to existing BE 6, XEV 9e and XEV 9S owners from January 2027.

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