Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday released its fiscal fourth quarter earnings report with profit at Rs 4,083.32 crore, surpassing estimates. This was 24.39 per cent higher than Rs 3,282.63 crore recorded during the corresponding quarter of FY25. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 45,435.88 crore, up 22.77 per cent in comparison to Rs 37,010.06 crore during the first quarter of previous financial year. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 4,736 crore.