Mahindra XEV 9S Walkthrough | Launched At ₹ 19.9 Lakhs

The seven-seater SUV is claimed to be India's first authentic electric origin 7-seater SUV built ground-up on the INGLO architecture. While the brand has launched the SUV after building anticipation with teasers, booking for the Mahindra XUV 9S is set to commence from January 14, 2026, and delivery will begin from January 23, 2026. The Mahindra XEV 9S offers three battery pack options: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh. The 59 kWh battery is capable of delivering a peak power of 170 kW, the 70 kWh battery delivers 180 kW, and the 79 kWh battery promises 210 kW of peak power.