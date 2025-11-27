Mahindra's Design Head Pratap Bose Walkthrough With Formula E Edition

The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition has debuted as a sportier, motorsport-inspired variant of the BE 6 SUV, bringing exclusive styling features at a starting price of Rs 23.69 lakh (ex-showroom). the special edition taps into the motorsport culture while strengthening Mahindra’s position as the only Indian brand to win on the global Formula E grid. Customer preferences open on December 14, 2025, while bookings begin on January 14, 2026, and deliveries commence a month later on February 14. BTTV's Chetan Bhutani in conversation with Pratap Bose.