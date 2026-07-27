Maruti Suzuki Eyes 25-30% SUV Growth, Says CNG Demand Has Overtaken Diesel

Business Today speaks to Maruti Suzuki's Partho Banerjee on the company's growth strategy, including its ambitious target of 25-30% growth in the SUV segment, rising CNG demand, export commitments, capacity constraints, and the latest price hike. In this exclusive conversation, he explains why CNG has overtaken diesel in Maruti's sales mix, discusses the 58% growth in CNG vehicle sales last quarter, and shares his outlook on the evolving passenger vehicle market. Banerjee also talks about why the Brezza's 1-litre turbo engine is outperforming many larger engines, how the Dzire emerged as India's best-selling car in Q1, and the impact of rising input costs amid geopolitical tensions. Watch the full interview for insights into Maruti Suzuki's product strategy, market outlook, and India's shifting automotive landscape.