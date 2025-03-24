Mercedes Benz CEO On Tariffs' Impact On Luxury Vehicles

At the Indian debut of the Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO, Santosh Iyer shared insights on luxury car demand, tariffs, and free trade. He highlighted strong growth in the ultra-luxury segment, with Maybach and S-Class seeing high demand. Over 90% of their cars sold in India are locally produced, and customer orders for the new model have begun. He emphasized the importance of open markets for economic growth while acknowledging India’s large consumer base. With right-hand drive models arriving in Q1 2026, Mercedes-Benz remains confident in India’s automotive maturity and long-term potential.