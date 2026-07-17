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Mercedes CEO: Cars Are E25 Ready, India Among Top 5 Maybach Markets | Santosh Iyer Exclusive

Mercedes CEO: Cars Are E25 Ready, India Among Top 5 Maybach Markets | Santosh Iyer Exclusive

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026, 10:41 PM IST

Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer speaks exclusively to Business Today on the future of India’s luxury car market. He discusses why Mercedes is prioritising value over volume, reveals that the average selling price of a Mercedes in India is now above ₹1 crore, and explains why India has emerged as one of the world’s top five Maybach markets.

 

In this exclusive interview, Santosh Iyer also shares Mercedes’ investment plans, upcoming EV launches, the importance of customer experience over pricing, the brand’s focus on maintaining strong residual values, and why the company remains optimistic about demand momentum in the second half of the year. 

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