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MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Will Be A Diesel Killer, Says JSW MG Motor India Director Parth Jindal

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Will Be A Diesel Killer, Says JSW MG Motor India Director Parth Jindal

Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 27, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026, 3:03 PM IST

MG Hector Tomahawk plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV), priced upwards of Rs 25.69 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with a 20.5 kWh battery pack and a 1.5-litre hybrid engine. The battery pack offers 115 km of pure electric range. On a full tank and full charge, the combined range stands at 1,100 km. BaaS price for the Hector Tomahawk PHEV starts at Rs 21.79 lakh, along with a battery rental of Rs 3.2 per km. “It’s a watershed moment for JSW MG Motor India and for the Indian auto industry because finally there is an affordable plug-in hybrid available in the market,” Parth Jindal, director of JSW MG Motor India, told Business Today in an interview. “The unique thing about the PHEV is that it is a diesel killer,” he added. “We can make 6,000 units of PHEV and Tomahawk EV a month. We will augment our capacity going forward,” said Jindal.

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