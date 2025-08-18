New Scropio, Electric Thar Coming In 2027? | Walkthrough Of New Concept Cars By Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Friday (August 15, 2025) showcased four new SUV concepts—Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT and Vision.X—slated for launch between 2027 and 2030. These models are designed to tap into segments where the company currently has no presence. Built on Mahindra’s all-new modular, multi-energy NU_IQ platform, the concepts will be offered in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) variants. Company executives said the vehicles are being developed with a global focus. Mahindra already exports to markets such as South Africa, Australia, and the U.K. (for EVs). In the first phase, the new models will be rolled out in these countries, with additional international markets to follow.