Palace On Wheels By Mercedes Launched At Rs 1.40 Crores | Walkthrough Of Mercedes Benz V Class

For 2026, the India-spec V-Class will be offered exclusively in an extended wheelbase version, boasting a generous 3,430 mm between the front and rear axles. Overall length stretches to nearly 5.4 metres, and the MPV is slightly over 1.9 metres wide. It also stands tall at approximately 1.9 metres in height. With such commanding dimensions, the V-Class delivers undeniable presence and kerb appeal. The power-operated doors immediately set a premium tone, even before you step inside the cabin of this Mercedes. The interior of the V-Class is impressively spacious, particularly in the four-seater configuration, though even the six-seater version offers ample room. The four-seat layout features two sets of opposing seats, with the forward-facing ones being especially indulgent—they come equipped with extendable leg rests and offer cooling, heating, and massage functions. For those prioritizing practicality, the six-seater layout includes all forward-facing individual captain chairs.