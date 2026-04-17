Renault Group CEO Francois Provost On India Strategy | EV-Hybrid Push | Nissan Partnership

Renault Group CEO Francois Provost speaks to Business Today on the company’s India strategy, calling it a key and fast-growing market with a clear India-for-India approach. He says Renault will continue producing vehicles for Nissan, especially for export markets, while declining to comment on Nissan’s standalone India plans. On global risks, including the ongoing war situation, Provost says supply chains remain stable so far, with no impact on customer orders. The company continues to monitor developments closely while ensuring employee safety. Renault also plans to push a multi-powertrain strategy in India, including ICE, EV, and strong hybrids, as it looks to replicate its global strengths in the Indian market.