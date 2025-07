French auto giant Renault is holding off on entering the electric vehicle (EV) space in India, citing the need for a more developed ecosystem, regulatory clarity, and market readiness. Recently, Renault launched the all-new seven-seater Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) Triber, priced from ₹6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). While the brand's market share had peaked at 2.68% in 2020, it has since dropped to below 1%. CEO Venkatram Mamillapalle attributes the decline to a series of challenging setbacks.