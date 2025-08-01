Business Today
Robust Growth In Exports Cushioned Domestic Fall | Maruti's Rahul Bharti

Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 1, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 1, 2025, 2:14 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki on July 31 reported 2% rise in net profit at Rs 3,712 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. It reported a net profit of Rs 3,650 crore in the year-ago period. The carmaker's revenue rose 8% to Rs 38,414 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 35,531 crore a year ago. Non-operating income, or other income, nearly doubled. In the June quarter, Maruti Suzuki's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 11% at Rs 3,995 crore from Rs 4,502 crore in the same quarter last year. The operating margin dropped by 227 basis points to 10.40% in Q1 FY26 from 12.67% in Q1 FY25.

TAGS:
