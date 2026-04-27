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Santosh Iyer: Indian EV Market Has Matured; Mercedes-Benz Sees Single-Digit Growth Despite Global

Santosh Iyer: Indian EV Market Has Matured; Mercedes-Benz Sees Single-Digit Growth Despite Global

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 27, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 27, 2026, 5:24 PM IST

India’s EV market has moved beyond experimentation and customers are ready to buy the right products at the right time, says Santosh Iyer. With EV penetration in its top-end portfolio at 20%, the company is doubling down on electrification, betting big on the new Mercedes-Benz CLA as its first software-defined car. Iyer also says Mercedes-Benz continues to outperform in a slowing luxury market, holds 60–70% share in top-end luxury, sees consensus emerging on SIAM’s unified stance on CAFE 3 norms, while navigating supply delays and rising cost pressures.

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