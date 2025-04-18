Steel Prices At 4 Year Low, Margins Getting Impacted | Ranjan Dhar| ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India

Amid global tariff volatility and rising concerns about steel dumping in India, AMNS India remains optimistic about leading the emerging green steel sector. In a conversation with Business Today TV’s Chetan Bhutani, Ranjan Dhar, Director and VP of Sales and Marketing at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, said that the government’s recent policy clarity on green steel has paved the way for Indian manufacturers to meet global benchmarks. He also shared insights into the company’s expansion strategy and voiced concerns over the ongoing pressure from depressed steel prices.