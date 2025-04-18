Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
drive today
Steel Prices At 4 Year Low, Margins Getting Impacted | Ranjan Dhar| ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India

Steel Prices At 4 Year Low, Margins Getting Impacted | Ranjan Dhar| ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 18, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 18, 2025, 6:27 PM IST

Amid global tariff volatility and rising concerns about steel dumping in India, AMNS India remains optimistic about leading the emerging green steel sector. In a conversation with Business Today TV’s Chetan Bhutani, Ranjan Dhar, Director and VP of Sales and Marketing at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, said that the government’s recent policy clarity on green steel has paved the way for Indian manufacturers to meet global benchmarks. He also shared insights into the company’s expansion strategy and voiced concerns over the ongoing pressure from depressed steel prices.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended