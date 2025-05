The country’s second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer is gearing up for 26 launches over the next 5 fiscal years. This ambitious rollout includes 20 internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and 6 electric vehicles (EVs), comprising a mix of all-new models, full model changes, and product enhancements to its current portfolio. BTTV’s Chetan Bhutani speaks with Tarun Garg of Hyundai India.