BTTV’s Chetan Bhutani takes the Tata Harrier EV for a spin in this detailed review, covering everything from real-world range and performance to design, features, and tech upgrades. With a claimed range of up to 627 km, Level 2 ADAS, a 540° camera, cooled front armrest, and autonomous parking, the Harrier.ev aims to redefine electric SUVs in India. Watch the full review to find out if this ₹30 lakh EV is worth the hype!