Tata Motors Accelerates To International Markets, Eyes 20% Growth

In a recent conversation with Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors, BTTV’s correspondent Aastha Chopra spoke about the company’s strategic push in international markets. Mr. Wagh highlighted strong traction in SAARC nations and promising growth in Africa and South America, with an expected 20% rise in international volumes. New product launches like trucks, buses, and the game-changing Ace Pro on June 24 are driving momentum. Tata Motors will also be entering electric bus tenders for the first time in three years. With a focus on localisation across manufacturing and supply chains, and new models such as payment-secure asset-based offerings, the company is optimistic post-demerger and targeting sectors like ports and steel.