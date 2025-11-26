Business Today
Tata Motors Eyeing 20-25% Market Share In SUV Segment With Sierra Launch | Shailesh Chandra

Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 26, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 26, 2025, 11:51 AM IST

Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, TMPV, told Business Today that Sierra deliveries will commence in January, and prices will be held stable initially. He said commodity costs have risen by 1.5% of revenue over the past year, and the industry has not been able to fully pass this on making a Q4 price revision likely, with partial adjustments possible in January. Chandra confirmed the Sierra is being built at the Sanand-2 (Ford) plant. He expects Tata Motors’ SUV share to rise from 16–17% to 20–25% with the Sierra, and forecast double-digit growth in November’s second half and around 5% growth for the full year.

