Tata Sierra EV Review: 500+ km Range, Premium Cabin & Honest Verdict

The Tata Sierra is back—and this time, it’s all-electric. But does the iconic nameplate deliver a premium EV experience that’s good enough to take on rivals in one of India’s fastest-growing SUV segments?

In this exclusive first drive review from Coimbatore, Business Today’s Chetan Bhutani gets behind the wheel of the all-new Tata Sierra EV to test its performance, ride quality, handling, real-world range, cabin experience and everyday practicality. From city roads to highways and winding hill sections, this review covers how the Sierra EV performs in real-world driving conditions.