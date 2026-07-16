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Tata Sierra EV Review: 500+ km Range, Premium Cabin & Honest Verdict

Tata Sierra EV Review: 500+ km Range, Premium Cabin & Honest Verdict

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 16, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026, 11:50 AM IST

The Tata Sierra is back—and this time, it’s all-electric. But does the iconic nameplate deliver a premium EV experience that’s good enough to take on rivals in one of India’s fastest-growing SUV segments?

 

In this exclusive first drive review from Coimbatore, Business Today’s Chetan Bhutani gets behind the wheel of the all-new Tata Sierra EV to test its performance, ride quality, handling, real-world range, cabin experience and everyday practicality. From city roads to highways and winding hill sections, this review covers how the Sierra EV performs in real-world driving conditions. 

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