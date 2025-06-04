Tata's Shailesh Chandra On Harrier EV & China Threat On EV Manufacturing

Shailesh Chandra, MD Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility speaks to Riddhima Bhatnagar of business today on the sidelines of Tata Motors, Tata Harrier.ev launch as he talks about the rationale of launching the EV at this time and expanding its offering in the electric vehicle space. He talks about the pricing and tech led features which enhance the customer experience in the new Tata Harrier.ev. He speaks about his expectations from this launch amidst the declining sales of tata motors and how he plans to tackle this obstacle. He also talks about the threat that comes from reports of China stopping the rare earth magnets can have on EV manufacturing.