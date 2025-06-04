Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
drive today
Tata's Shailesh Chandra On Harrier EV & China Threat On EV Manufacturing

Tata's Shailesh Chandra On Harrier EV & China Threat On EV Manufacturing

Riddhima Bhatnagar
Riddhima Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 4, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 4, 2025, 2:34 PM IST

Shailesh Chandra, MD Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility speaks to Riddhima Bhatnagar of business today on the sidelines of Tata Motors, Tata Harrier.ev launch as he talks about the rationale of launching the EV at this time and expanding its offering in the electric vehicle space. He talks about the pricing and tech led features which enhance the customer experience in the new Tata Harrier.ev. He speaks about his expectations from this launch amidst the declining sales of tata motors and how he plans to tackle this obstacle. He also talks about the threat that comes from reports of  China stopping the rare earth magnets can have on EV manufacturing.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended