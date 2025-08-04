Tesla Powers Up India: First Supercharger Station Launches In Mumbai

BTTV’s Aastha Chopra reports on the launch of Tesla’s first EV charging station in India at BKC, Mumbai. The site features wall connectors offering 70 km range per hour and superchargers delivering up to 267 km in just 15 minutes with DC speeds of up to 250 kW. Charging is seamless via the Tesla app with automatic payment and real-time stall availability. Destination chargers and additional locations in Lower Parel, Thane, and Navi Mumbai will go live by late August. With over 70,000 global stations maintained by Tesla, the network charges at ₹14/kWh (wall) and ₹24/kWh (superchargers).