Tesla Showroom In Delhi | Model Y Price, Superchargers & India Market Challenge

Tesla has finally arrived in Delhi! After its mega Mumbai debut, Elon Musk’s EV giant has opened its second showroom in the national capital, introducing the Model Y SUV starting at ₹61.06 lakh. With supercharger sites planned across Delhi-NCR, Tesla aims to redefine India’s luxury EV scene. But challenges loom—high import duties, Haryana’s steep road taxes, and growing competition from Chinese rivals like BYD. Add to that Tesla’s global sales dip and political controversies, and the India entry becomes a high-stakes gamble. Can Musk’s brand drive the country’s electric future or will roadblocks slow it down? Watch the full story to find out!