The Story Behind The New Tata Sierra: India’s Design Team Reimagines An Icon

Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 17, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 17, 2025, 5:28 PM IST

In this exclusive conversation with Business Today, Ajay Jain, Head of the India Design Studio at Tata Motors deep-dives into the design journey of the all-new Tata Sierra. Reimagined from the legendary original, the new Sierra blends nostalgia with modern, future-ready styling. Ajay explains how the India design team led the project end-to-end, shaping its silhouette, signature glasshouse, strong stance, and EV-first proportions. He also discusses how the new Sierra reflects Tata Motors’ updated design philosophy, the balance between heritage cues and contemporary surfaces, and how global design studios in the UK and Italy contributed while India drove the final vision. With the production-spec model now unveiled, the Sierra is moving closer to its market debut on 25th November.

