Toyota’s Vikram Gulati: India’s Next Step After E20 Is Flex Fuel

India has achieved its E20 ethanol blending target but what comes next? In this video, we break down India’s growing focus on flex fuel vehicles, which can run on higher ethanol blends and reduce dependence on crude oil imports. Vikram Gulati, Country Head and EVP, Corporate Affairs at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, tells Business Today that the industry is ready, with multiple OEMs already showcasing prototypes. He also highlights how ethanol has helped India save nearly ₹1.45 trillion in fossil fuel imports while supporting farmers.