Trevel’s Big Bet: Sahil Jindal Targets India’s Cab Reliability Problem

Cab-hailing reliability continues to be a major challenge in India, with users often struggling to book rides without cancellations. In this exclusive conversation, Sahil Jindal, Co-founder of Trevel, outlines how the company plans to tackle this issue with a zero-cancellation policy, taking cues from players like BluSmart. Trevel is targeting the mass premium segment and has laid out an aggressive five-year expansion plan across Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune. The company is investing heavily in technology and fleet leasing, with an eye on scaling efficiently. Jindal also shares Trevel’s long-term ambition of becoming India’s largest cab-hailing platform, its IPO outlook, and a roadmap to profitability in the next 2–3 years. He also adds upcoming brands like Glide, Shoffr can co-exist and solve the problem of cab reliability.