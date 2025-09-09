TVS Is Betting Big On Festive Demand With Launch Of Its NTORQ 150

BTTV’s Aastha Chopra spoke with Aniruddha Haldar, Senior VP and Head of Commuter and EV Business at TVS, on the company’s latest launch and outlook. TVS has introduced the NTORQ 150, India’s quickest hyper sports scooter powered by a 149.7cc engine. Priced at ₹1,19,000, the model comes with an improved design and sporty performance, aiming to offer a unique blend of power, technology, and manual control.

While the NTORQ 150 will eventually expand to 90 countries, the initial focus will remain on the Indian market. Commenting on the current environment, he expressed optimism that this festive season could be among the best yet, boosted by the government’s GST decision. TVS will continue to focus on fresh consumer-centric offerings.