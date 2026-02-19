Business Today
Valeo To Invest ₹2,100 Cr; Sees India EV Penetration At 25% By 2032

Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 19, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 19, 2026, 5:26 PM IST

Valeo Global CEO Christophe Périllat says India’s auto market is undergoing a structural shift as demand rises for safer vehicles and electric mobility. The French auto tech major plans to invest €200 million to expand three manufacturing facilities and localise production under the “vocal for local” approach. With global EV penetration at 18% and expected to reach 25% in India by 2032, Valeo sees strong growth potential. He adds that upcoming safety regulations like automatic emergency braking and rising adoption of ADAS and ARAS technologies across cars, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers will drive the company’s next phase of expansion. He also highlighted growing India-France tech collaboration as a strategic advantage.

