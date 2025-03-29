scorecardresearch
Waymo’s Driverless Cars Are Coming To Atlanta On Uber | Exclusive

In conversation with Business Today TV’s Chetan Bhutani, Praveen Neppalli Naga, CTO, Mobility & Delivery at Uber, shared insights on Uber’s push for EVs and driverless cars. Uber has signed a deal to deploy 1,000 EVs in Chennai, advancing its sustainable mobility plans in India. He emphasized Uber’s strong tech integration with Waymo, ensuring seamless driverless rides. While Waymo’s autonomous cars are launching in Atlanta, Uber is also preparing for a driverless future in India with deep API and system integrations.

