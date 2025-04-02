scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Drive Today
What Goes Inside A Food Delivery Robot | Chat With Uber & Avride Management

Feedback

What Goes Inside A Food Delivery Robot | Chat With Uber & Avride Management

 

In this exclusive conversation, Megan Jensen, Head of Autonomous Delivery Operations at Uber, and Yulia Shevyko, Head of Communications at Avride, discuss the rise of autonomous food delivery. From the technology inside these delivery robots to the element of surprise when customers see their food arriving on wheels, they share insights on how robots and humans will co-exist in the future of food delivery. With operations already in three cities, the expansion of robotic delivery is just getting started!

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement